Ohio public defender arrested, charged with child pornography

Warning: This article contains disturbing content

A public defender in Ohio has been accused of possessing child pornography, authorities say.

Grandview Heights resident Stephen Chinn, 39, was charged with two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He was arrested at his residence early Wednesday morning.

According to the city of Grandview Heights, Chinn works as a public defender at the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office. The city’s Facebook page announced the arrest Wednesday.

Grandview Heights police executed a search warrant on Chinn’s residence and reportedly found images of sexually-abused young girls.

“[E]lectronic evidence was recovered at the scene depicting pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual acts,” the city explained in a statement. “Investigators observed numerous files believed to be illegal images and/or videos of juveniles in a state of nudity or being sexually abused.”

Authorities seized several electronic devices from Chinn. A full forensic investigation is still taking place.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the suspect had direct contact with any juveniles depicted in the images observed by law enforcement,” the city said in a statement.

The Grandview Heights police are investigating the case. More charges may be added pending the results of the forensic investigation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office for a statement, but has not heard back.