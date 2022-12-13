Ohio teenager sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man on a bus

An Akron, Ohio teenager who pleaded guilty to killing a man on a bus last year was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, according to reports.

Fox station WJW reported that Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentenced Kavon Jackson, 18, to prison for the murder of William Howell, 21.

Jackson pleaded guilty to murder with a gun on Nov. 28, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

According to Walsh, Jackson got into an altercation with Howell in May 2021, on an Akron Metro bus at the bus transit center in downtown Akron.

During the altercation, Jackson pulled out a gun and shot Howell 10 times.

Howell was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, Jackson led police on a short chase until he was ultimately apprehended.

WJW reported that Jackson will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years in prison.