Ohio woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins faces criminal charges in two states

The suspect in the kidnappings of twin 5-month-old boys in Ohio was criminally charged in two states after a three-day manhunt.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was ultimately arrested in Indianapolis Thursday night and charged with felony battery of bodily waste, according to Marion County, Indiana jail records.

She will be extradited to Columbus, Ohio, where police said Jackson will face two counts of kidnapping.

Police had been searching for Jackson since Monday night, when she allegedly stole a Honda Accord from a Columbus Donatos Pizza while the boys’ mother went inside the restaurant to pick up an order for a DoorDash delivery.

OHIO MURDER SUSPECT MISTAKENLY FREED FROM JAIL ARRESTED IN FATAL GAS STATION SHOOTING

Kyair Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of the Donatos Pizza, at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Kason Thomas was still missing until late Thursday evening, when tips led Indianapolis Metropolitan police to the missing Honda Accord, which was parked outside a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.

Officers found Jackson and arrested her and continued to search for Kason until he was found.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted a photo of an officer carrying baby Kason snuggled inside a heavy jacket.

FBI UNABLE TO DETERMINE MOTIVE FOR JULY INDIANA MALL SHOOTING THWARTED BY MAN LEGALLY CARRYING HANDGUN

“A photo is worth a thousand words. The IMPD is thankful that Kason Thomas was found safe earlier this evening,” the IMPD said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank the IMPD officers and detectives who worked to track down the baby and suspect. Additionally, we would like to thank members of the community who helped in locating him.”

All questions were referred to Columbus police, who didn’t return Fox News Digital’s emailed request for comment.

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out,” the Columbus Division of Police tweeted Thursday night.

The department said in a Friday morning statement on Facebook that the “investigation is still ongoing between the Columbus Division of Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies.”

Both boys are being cared for by professionals, which was Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant’s main focus during her press conferences.