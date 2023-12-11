Ohio woman arrested for shooting her 6-month-old grandchild in the head: ‘It was on purpose’

An Ohio grandmother was arrested after she allegedly shot her 6-month-old granddaughter in the face intentionally, leaving the child critically injured.

Mia Desiree Harris, 43, is charged with three counts of felonious assault, although the charges are subject to change as the investigation moves forward, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies responded to a home in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Saturday at about 1:50 a.m. following a report of an infant shot. When they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that a 6-month-old had been shot in the head.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told WXIX. “This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.”

The child was left in critical condition after the incident and was transported to a hospital for treatment. She underwent two surgeries but remains in critical condition.

Harris fled the scene before deputies arrived, but she was found a short time later on northbound Interstate 75 and arrested without incident.

Witnesses to the shooting identified Harris as the shooter. Harris had shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Several family members were in an argument before Harris grabbed the gun. She then allegedly shot at her daughter and missed before she shot her infant granddaughter.

“She went and shot this child and doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” Jones said. “I feel sorry for the baby, the family, everybody that’s dealing with this. The doctors, the life squad people, the deputies, everybody. This is as bad as it gets.”

Harris is being held at the Butler County Jail without bond.