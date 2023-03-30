Ohio women vanish from New Mexico resort vacation

Two friends from Brookville, Ohio, have disappeared from their vacation in New Mexico, according to local authorities.

Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52, were vacationing in a town called Truth or Consequences in southwestern New Mexico – formerly known as Hot Springs, New Mexico, before a radio show contest prompted the name change in 1950.

“Both families reported they’ve been unable to contact Robyn or Tracie by phone or social media outlets since Tuesday, March 28, and have contacted the Truth or Consequences Police Department,” the Brookville Police Department of Ohio said in a Wednesday evening Facebook post.

Bodine and Shoe checked out of their hotel Tuesday around 11 a.m. and were on their way to the Phoenix/Mesa Airport – at least a six-hour drive from Truth or Consequences – in their white Toyota sedan rental car with a Texas license.

They were scheduled to catch a flight home but never made it on board, according to authorities.

The pair were vacationing at Riverbed Hot Springs in Truth or Consequences – a resort that boasts it is “the one and only hot springs resort on the banks of the Rio Grande.”

The resort has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.6–star rating on Google. Rooms are currently priced between about $250 and $330 per night, according to the resort website.

“Police everywhere have been contacted, airports, records searched,” the Truth or Consequences Police Department said in a Wednesday Facebook post, relaying a message from the women’s families. “Nothing is giving us any help. We have exhausted all efforts and I’m just hoping to post this and maybe it reaches somewhere beneficial.”

Local authorities have contacted the FBI for assistance in their search for the two women.