Ohio’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 17

October 18, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

IN & OUT TIRES

These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Classic Lotto: 10-20-21-22-33-46, Kicker: 5-9-0-2-8-0

Estimated jackpot: $38,100,000

Lucky For Life: 12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS 

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-6

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-9-0

Pick 4 Midday: 9-7-6-7

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 5 Evening: 8-7-2-0-3

Pick 5 Midday: 0-8-8-7-3

Powerball: 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000

Rolling Cash 5: 01-03-11-27-29

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mattress Peddlers
Posted in