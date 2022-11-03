Ohio’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 2
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 19-20-21-29-42-45, Kicker: 8-3-9-2-3-1
Estimated jackpot: $39,300,000
Lucky For Life: 06-10-16-26-42, Lucky Ball: 9
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 4-3-3
Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-2
Pick 4 Evening: 2-2-5-3
Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-4-4
Pick 5 Evening: 0-4-0-6-1
Pick 5 Midday: 7-9-8-7-0
Powerball: 02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 14-22-24-25-34
Estimated jackpot: $219,000
