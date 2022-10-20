Ohio’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 19

October 20, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto: 07-11-25-29-38-49, Kicker: 4-2-2-3-9-8

Estimated jackpot: $38,300,000

Lucky For Life: 01-06-26-28-31, Lucky Ball: 8

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS 

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-1

Pick 3 Midday: 0-9-7

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-5-9

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-4-2

Pick 5 Evening: 5-8-4-8-8

Pick 5 Midday: 4-5-5-9-1

Powerball: 06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $550,000,000

Rolling Cash 5: 02-05-20-38-39

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Posted in