Ohio’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26
October 27, 2022/
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 17-18-27-30-47-49, Kicker: 2-2-2-8-3-3
Estimated jackpot: $38,800,000
Lucky For Life: 18-21-22-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 7-5-0
Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-6
Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-9-9
Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-6-0
Pick 5 Evening: 9-2-8-3-3
Pick 5 Midday: 0-0-1-8-6
Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 04-05-08-22-29
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
