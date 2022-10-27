Ohio’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26

October 27, 2022

These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto: 17-18-27-30-47-49, Kicker: 2-2-2-8-3-3

Estimated jackpot: $38,800,000

Lucky For Life: 18-21-22-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 64,000,000

Pick 3 Evening: 7-5-0

Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-9-9

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-6-0

Pick 5 Evening: 9-2-8-3-3

Pick 5 Midday: 0-0-1-8-6

Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000

Rolling Cash 5: 04-05-08-22-29

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

