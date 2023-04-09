Oilers’ Connor McDavid becomes sixth player in NHL history to record 150 points in single season

When it’s all said and done, Connor McDavid’s name could be right up there with some of the greats – and in the record books, it now is.

McDavid became just the sixth player in NHL history to record 150 points in a single season.

No one had done it since Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat in the 1995-96 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

McDavid notched the magic number on his 63rd – yes, 63rd – goal of the season – he entered the day with 148 points, and for good measure, he scored twice and dished out an assist, bringing his season total to 151.

The 26-year-old was in rare company as he joined Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman, and Bernie Nicholls who all have accomplished this historic feat.

McDavid’s Oilers have racked up 105 points this season through 80 games, the second-most in the Western Conference behind only the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid was the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft to Edmonton and has lived up, and widely surpassed, every expectation. This will be the fifth time in his eight-year career he will finish the season as the league leader in points, and he can very well win his third Hart Trophy after this season.

The six-time All-Star will be in his fifth Stanley Cup Playoffs in a couple of weeks, and this Oilers team may be the best he’s been on.

Edmonton has two other 100-point scorers: Leon Draisaitl with 123 and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 100 on the dot entering Saturday – they make up three out of the eight 100-point scorers in the league this year.

Edmonton beat the San Jose Sharks on McDavid’s historic day, 6-1.