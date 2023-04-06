Oklahoma City shootout: Biker gang surrounded bar, gunned down rivals in attack from behind, court docs

Oklahoma City police have arrested two suspected Bandidos biker gang members as court documents reveal how the group allegedly surrounded a roadside saloon and ambushed a rival leader in a deadly shootout over the weekend.

The Bandidos are an international biker gang that the FBI has described as an “outlaw” organization.

Eric Oberholtzer, 29, the city’s chapter president of a group called the Homietos Motorcycle Club, was under investigation for a prior shooting targeting Bandidos members in Texas when he died in a hail of gunfire Saturday, court documents show.

Two members of Bandidos-affiliated groups also died in the crossfire, Andrew Sump, 28, who was identified Thursday after notification of next-of-kin, and Francisco Tanajaras, 38.

Tyler Myers, 34, an alleged Homieto who was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after the fight, was arrested on first-degree murder charges shortly after the attack.

Court documents show that after reviewing surveillance video from the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, police learned that Myers had been attacked from behind and shot in the back in the melee.

“It is believed that [Sweet] and other members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club came to this bar, with support clubs, for the purpose of attacking the Homietos and acting in concert,” one of the documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, reads.

The videos, as described in the filings, show “a large group of motorcycles arrive and surround the bar just prior to the shooting.”

The Whiskey Barrel Saloon attack came almost exactly a year after Oberholtzer and other Homieto members allegedly opened fire on a group of Bandidos in Texas. Suspected Bandidos members and others “maintained posts around the building as if for security.”

Violence broke out when seven Bandidos-affiliated men followed Oberholtzer and alleged fellow Homieto Tyler Myers into the bar and struck Myers from behind.

The scuffle escalated quickly when men on both sides pulled out guns. Oberholtzer shot Tanajara. Sump shot Oberholtzer.

Douglas Jacobs, 47, allegedly entered the fray and shot Oberholtzer, who died while trying to change magazines, according to court documents.

The wounded Myers turned around and allegedly fired a killing shot into Sump and stumbled out of the building, where Nicklus Sweet, 42, allegedly crept around the corner and shot him multiple times in the back.

“[Myers] had his back towards Nicklus Sweet at this point and was completely defenseless,” the affidavit reads.

The videos led police and U.S. Marshals to arrest alleged Bandidos Jacobs and Sweet, according to the court filings.

Jacobs has been charged with first-degree murder, accessory to murder, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for allegedly shooting Oberholtzer.

Sweet faces charges including shooting with intent to kill, being a felon in possession of a firearm, accessory to murder and conspiracy after allegedly shooting Myers in the back.

Court records show Sweet has a lengthy rap sheet across multiple Oklahoma counties, including multiple charges of assault, firearms charges, evading police and vehicular theft.

Tanajara had arrived with the group of Bandidos, but his affiliation was not immediately clear from the court filings. Oberholtzer was chapter president of Oklahoma City’s Homietos biker gang, according to police investigating the Texas incident.

Myers was charged with first-degree murder after his release from the hospital and was being held without bail at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Jacobs and Sweet were both being held on $20,000,000 bail, according to jail records.

Two others were injured — Clayton Owens, 36, and Felicia Wallace, 35.

Wallace was an innocent bystander who was in the bar working as a DJ or as part of a karaoke event, police told Fox News Digital.

A Facebook profile under Owens’ name includes an image of a man wearing a patch on his vest that says, “I Support Bandidos MC.” Police have not alleged his involvement in the violence, and he had not been charged with a crime as of Thursday.

Police said additional charges are possible and are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 405-297-1200.