Oklahoma DB carted off field on stretcher after scary tackle

There was a scary moment in the Oklahoma-TCU game Saturday, and Sooners DB Damond Harmon was carted off the field on a stretcher after attempting to make a tackle.

The sophomore appeared to suffer head and neck injuries on the hit.

Harmon was taken to a hospital after the injury.

Players from both teams streamed onto the field in support for the Richmond, Virginia, native.

The Sooners did receive good news, though. He was able to move his arms and legs.

TCU upset the Sooners, 55-24.