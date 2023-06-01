Oklahoma man accused of biting off woman’s chin while wanted on separate warrant

An Oklahoma man is being accused of biting off a woman’s chin while he was wanted on a warrant.

DeWaunte Leemont Nunley is facing charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and maiming in the incident, according to officials.

Nunley allegedly failed to show up for a court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says the man has a “lengthy criminal history.”

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Hagar tracked Nunley to a homeless camp where he was arrested without incident.

Nunley previously pled guilty to charges of domestic assault & battery by strangulation as well as maiming in 2021, court records show. The most recent bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for three domestic violence review hearings.

