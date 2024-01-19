Oklahoma man claiming to be pastor and wife accused of locking children in bathroom, beating them with board

An Oklahoma pastor and his wife have been arrested for the alleged abuse of at least eight children.

Authorities in Blackwell said the children were beaten with a board and locked in a bathroom for several days without water, resulting in the arrests of Keith and Candy Holt, Fox 25 reported.

The Blackwell Police Department received a call earlier this month from the state Department of Human Services, which was concerned about several children left home alone. Authorities also received calls from several other people who relayed concerns about what could have been happening inside the home.

Officers visited the home on Jan. 14 but the Holts reportedly refused to let them inside.

When DHS officers arrived the next day to check on the children, no one came to the door, the news report said. On Tuesday, officers were allowed inside and enough evidence was found to make an arrest on suspicion of child abuse, the report said.

The officers believe the couple beat the children with a wooden board, sometimes up to 40 times per beating. They are also accused of locking the kids in a bathroom for several days without food and water as punishment. The children were taken into protective custody.

Officers said Keith Holt identified himself as the lead pastor of the House of Prayer Church. However, the church rebuffed the claims in a Facebook post.

“The article that is online about the House of Prayer, senior pastor is not the truth. John and Nellie Jack are the senior pastors,” the post states. “We do not condone child abuse in any form. Please pray for our church.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the church.

Keith Holt was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect and Candy Holt for enabling child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect.