Oklahoma police arrest ‘porch pirate’ wearing ‘women’s underwear’ as mask

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested a man accused of stealing someone’s package off their porch while wearing women’s underwear as a mask.

The “porch pirate” incident happened on Friday when the man, identified as Spencer Gougler, attempted to steal a package from someone’s porch.

Surveillance video of the incident was handed to police, which assisted in locating Gougler, according to police, who said the suspect lived near the home he allegedly stole the package from.

Police recognized the man because he also wore women’s underwear during a previous alleged “porch pirate” case.

Gougler didn’t talk to police when officers arrived and conducted a search warrant on his home, police said.

He was arrested and is being charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.