Oklahoma prisons on lockdown statewide after unspecified incident

Prisons and correctional facilities across Oklahoma have been placed on lockdown due to an undisclosed incident.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the lockdown was issued “after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.”

The Dick Conner Correctional Center is a medium-security prison in northeastern Oklahoma. Affected prisons are not allowing visitors until further notice.

The incident at Hominy is currently under investigation, Department spokesperson Kay Thompson told the Associated Press on Saturday.

WOMAN RAPED BY OKLAHOMA KILLER AS TEEN BLASTS HIS PRISON RELEASE

OKLAHOMA MAN TO SPEND LIFE IN PRISON AFTER TRYING TO MARRY, FLEE COUNTRY WITH GIRL HE ‘GROOMED’: AUTHORITIES

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for clarification on the nature of the lockdown.

A similar lockdown went into affect in 2021 after concurrent gang-related attacks at multiple Oklahoma prisons.

During the 2021 incident, 6 separate facilities saw coordinated attacks that injured several inmates, though no deaths were reported.