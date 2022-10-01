Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits game after hit to head while sliding

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a brutal hit to the head while sliding in the second quarter.

Backup quarterback Davis Beville entered the game for the Sooners.

Gabriel took off on a scramble with the Sooners down 34-10 in the second quarter and started his slide around midfield. TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge launched himself at the sliding Gabriel, connecting with his helmet.

Hodge was flagged for targeting and ejected from the game.

Gabriel lay on the turf several minutes before being able to walk off of the field with help.

Oklahoma entered halftime down 41-17 to the unranked Horned Frogs and with Gabriel struggling in the first half, completing just 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards.

Oklahoma is coming off a disappointing defeat to Kansas State in Week 4 that knocked the Sooners out of the top 10. Against the Wildcats, Gabriel completed 26 of 39 passes for 330 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Gabriel transferred from Central Florida after three years with the program. At Central Florida, he threw for 8,037 yards with 81 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Gabriel initially announced he would be transferring to UCLA before switching his commitment to Oklahoma.