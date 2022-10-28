Oklahoma sex offender sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography

A registered sex offender living in Tulsa, Oklahoma was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of transporting child pornography that he produced.

Matthew Alan McNair, 41, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, was found guilty of taking sexually explicit photographs of an 18-month-old child using a cell phone in the summer of 2017, in Indiana.

That summer, the statement noted, McNair took sexually explicit photos of the toddler on three different dates.

After taking the pictures, McNair went back to Oklahoma, where he was living at the time, and uploaded them to his cloud account.

He was a registered sex offender at the time of the offense. In fact, McNair was convicted of attempted criminal sexual assault in Illinois in 1999, which required him to register as a sex offender.

According to the Illinois State Police website, McNair was 18 at the time of the offense and the victim was 12 years old.

A national initiative called Project Safe Childhood, which aims to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The case against McNair was brought forward by Project Safe Childhood.

Several agencies participated in the case, including the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Tulsa Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit.

Austin M. Berry of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Morgan and Jennifer Chang for the Northern District of Indiana prosecuted the case.