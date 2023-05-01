Oklahoma sheriffs find 7 bodies in search for missing teen girls seen traveling with convicted rapist

Oklahoma sheriff’s deputies believe they have found the bodies of two teenage girls who had been missing since early Monday morning.

Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were last seen just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in Henryetta, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

An amber alert was issued Monday morning after the girls did not return home as expected Sunday evening. The alert stated that the girls were believed to be traveling with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist.

Court records cited by Tulsa World indicate McFadden had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday to face charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint.

The amber alert was called off Monday afternoon. The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said seven bodies had been found on a property in Henryetta including those of Webster, Brewer, and McFadden.

The identities of the four others are not clear at this time. Medical examiners are working to identify the bodies found as well as cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this matter to call 918-756-4311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.