Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy dishes on future of Oklahoma rivalry: ‘They chose to end Bedlam’

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football will no longer be playing in the same conference following the conclusion of the 2023 college football season.

The Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will depart the Big 12 conference for the SEC starting in 2024, ending Oklahoma’s run in the conference that dates back to the 1990s.

With Oklahoma’s departure comes the end of the rivalry against in-state foe Oklahoma State, according to the Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy.

“When Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 they chose to end Bedlam. It’s a one-sided deal. People we’re trying to decide what happened and what needs to happen to make it go on. They kept pushing Oklahoma State into it. We didn’t have jack to do with that,” Gundy told Action Network. “They left the conference, Bedlam goes with it.”

Gundy sounded skeptical that the two schools will be able to play against each other in the non-conference schedule.

“The SEC eventually will go to a nine-game schedule, I’m sure Oklahoma has a Power 5 team they’re playing every year,” Gundy told Action Network. “We would have a difficult time matching up with them in nonconference. We’re scheduled out through ’37. We’re not responsible to change what we do because they left the conference. It’s real simple. They chose to get into the SEC. That’s the choice they made.”

The rivalry, known as “Bedlam,” dates back to 1914.

The Big 12 is going through major changes as both Texas and OU prepare for the final season in the conference.

The conference will play the upcoming season with 14 teams before going back to 12 teams when the two schools leave the Big 12.

While the Big 12 is losing two of its more storied members, the conference has added four schools to the mix in 2023.

UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston were officially added to the conference on July 1.

“It’s July 1. Big day,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said July 1. “Big day for the Big 12 Conference, our fans. Welcome UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, BYU. We are so thrilled to have you in the conference. We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Can’t wait to be on campus this fall. Welcome, welcome, welcome. Glad to have you in the Big 12.”

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will square off on Nov. 4 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.