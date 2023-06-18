Oklahoma store clerk hired friend to rob convenience store because he wanted to leave work early: police

An Oklahoma convenience store clerk and two friends he asked to rob his store so he could leave work early have been arrested, police said Friday.

Isaias Jones told police that he handed over the store’s cash to a suspect after he walked into the store on June 5 and passed him a note that said, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you,” the Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect was later identified as Steven Jones, who was arrested on June 8, and confessed to the robbery, police said, adding that he was hired by a woman named Alyia Locke after Isaias Jones asked her if she wanted to rob the store, so he could go home early.

Isaias Jones was arrested on June 14, and faces embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony charges.

Steven Jones faces conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm AFCF (after former conviction of a felony) charges.

Locke was arrested on an outstanding warrant on June 9 and could face additional charges.

She allegedly confessed to setting up the robbery, saying Isaias Jones paid her afterward. She also allegedly showed police incriminating text messages from Isaias Jones.

“Our Human Resources department, and likely every H.R. department in the world would like to advise people that this is not the recommended way to leave work early,” the police department joked at the end of the Facebook post. “Carry on.”