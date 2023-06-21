Oklahoma teen snapped pictures of underage boys in church camp bathroom: Police

An Oklahoma teenager has been arrested after for alleged possession of child pornography after allegedly taking pictures of underage boys at a church camp in the state.

Luke Bartels, 19, was arrested for allegedly “taking pictures and videos of minors in the bathroom” of Kiamichi Baptist Assembly camp in Talihina, according to the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived, conducted an investigation and Bartels confessed, police said in a Saturday statement.

“After a confession and a search of [Bartels’] phone, he was placed under arrest for possession of child pornography and manufacturing child pornography,” police said.

Authorities noted that Bartels is currently at the Latimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Kiamichi Baptist Assembly is a camp for children and teens that was founded in 1942 and associated with the Southern Baptists, according to its website, which noted the camp “ministers to nearly 10,000 campers each year.”

A spokesperson for the camp told the Christian Post that Bartels was not associated with the camp, and that area churches oversee each of the property’s 40 cabins, which come with their own dining and living spaces.

“The young man had just graduated high school and came with his group as a camper. We were informed that he had taken pictures of male members in his group in their underwear. So we immediately called the sheriff,” the spokesperson said.

“I understand that they found images on his phone that were taken before he was at camp. However, I was not present for any questioning of the suspect. He was not a staff member or affiliated with the camp in any capacity,” the spokesperson added.