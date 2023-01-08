Old Dominion men’s basketball player collapses during game vs Georgia Southern

An Old Dominion University men’s basketball player suffered a terrifying ordeal on Saturday as the team took on Georgia Southern.

The incident occurred with about 13:13 left in the first half. Old Dominion sophomore guard Imo Essien was on the defensive side of the ball when he fell onto his butt on the court. He struggled to get back to his feet and started to lay down on his back appearing to be in pain.

Medical personnel for Old Dominion rushed over to attend to Essien. He didn’t appear to lose consciousness and was able to be helped to his feet and walked off the court with the trainers.

“Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff,” the school said. “He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team.

“He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine Staff when they return to Norfolk.”

Essien joined the Monarchs before the start of the 2021-22 season and averaged about 7.1 minutes per game. His minutes increased this season to 29.4 per game and with that his scoring average jumped from 1.2 to 5.4 points per game.

The Wylie, Texas, native was a high school standout who was a two-time All-State selection and scored 1,000 points in his career.

Old Dominion won the game 81-75 in overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.