Oldest FBS player makes season debut for Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton isn’t just the punter for the Cowboys this season.

He made his season debut at 32 years old Thursday night, making him the oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this year.

Hutton, an Australian native, is entering his senior year at Oklahoma State, where he’s been punting the past three seasons.

Hutton joined the Cowboys as a 29-year-old freshman, and, three years later, he’s showcasing why they love him at punter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Early on in Thursday night’s game between the No. 12 Cowboys and Central Michigan, Hutton had two punt opportunities. One was muffed by Central Michigan, but the Chippewas recovered at their own 13-yard line.

The second was a perfect pin at the two-yard line that set up the Oklahoma State defense to get a safety just before the end of the first quarter.

Hutton had his best season with the Cowboys in 2021, averaging 42.4 yards per punt on 72 attempts that totaled 3,056 yards. His longest punt is 62 yards in 2020, while his longest in 2021 was 60.

LANE KIFFIN SHARES THOUGHTS ON OLE MISS, OXFORD: ‘IT’S BEEN REALLY AWESOME FOR ME’

Hutton is even 1-for-1 with a 20-yard pass on a fake punt in 2019.

OKLAHOMA STATE’S MIKE GUNDY JOKES BROTHER’S OKLAHOMA RESIGNATION WILL PROVIDE ‘GOOD CHAPTER’ FOR FUTURE BOOK

When Hutton joined the program, he was already working 10-hour days at a paper mill. His wife would also travel with him to games. Head coach Mike Gundy joked in 2019 that the team didn’t have to do bed checks to see if Hutton was in his room before game days.

While the NCAA doesn’t keep age stats, Hutton is not the oldest college football player of all time. That award likely goes to Joe Thomas Sr. who, in 2016, rushed for three yards with South Carolina State at the age of 55.