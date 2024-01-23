Olivia Dunne fires back at question on whether her LSU teammates like her

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne responded to a question on social media about whether her Tigers teammates are nice to her with a video of her own on TikTok.

Dunne responded to a TikTok user who said in her clip, “My Roman Empire is whether Livy Dunn’s (sic) teammates are nice to her and like. …”

In Dunne’s video, she walked into the Tigers’ locker room and greeted her teammates. Some of them immediately walked away when she entered the room while another teammate said, “Ew.” Then, the video cuts to Dunne teammates hyping her up in a dance circle.

It seems like all is well at LSU.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin was among the nearly 200 comments on the clip. The video picked up more than 730,000 views on the social media platform.

“Lmfao too good,” Liukin wrote.

LSU moved up to the No. 3 spot in the latest College Gymnastics Association poll. The Tigers are behind No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Cal. LSU topped No. 6 Kentucky on Friday at home, 198.125-197.600. LSU is 4-1 on the year with the only loss coming against the Sooners in their meet in Utah earlier this month.

Dunne did not participate in the meet against the Wildcats. However, she has performed in the floor routine against Ohio State and at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad. She scored a 9.875 against the Buckeyes and a 9.850 in the quad meet.

