Olivia Dunne: Security guard travels with LSU gymnastics team after incident last season

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne has some extra security around her going into the 2024 season.

The measures came after overzealous Dunne fans at the University of Utah created a ruckus when the Tigers were at the school for a meet in January. Dunne had to urge her massive social media fan base to be “respectful” at events while coach Jeff Clark said more security would be added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne told People magazine in a recent interview it will be more of the same this season.

“We haven’t competed since last season, so we’ll see what this season holds,” she told the outlet in an interview published Monday. “But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team.”

OLIVIA DUNNE SAYS FIERY RESPONSE TO THE NEW YORK TIMES ‘HIT PIECE’ LED TO SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT SLOT

Olympic gold medalist Kathy Johnson Clarke revealed last year that she had been asked several times by fans whether she was Dunne’s mother while the mother of a Utah athlete took to Facebook to claim that Tigers fans were “so rude and disrespectful,” according to OutKick. It prompted Dunne’s ask of her fans.

Dunne also told Sports Illustrated she doesn’t attend classes in person anymore over fear of her safety.

LSU would eventually get through the noise and make it to the NCAA Championships, finishing in fourth place.

Dunne reflected on her junior season as she enters her final year at the school.

“Last year was probably one of the most rewarding and most difficult years of my life,” she said. “Just having so many eyes on me was such a new feeling, but it was pretty cool at the same time.”