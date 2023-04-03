Olympic gold medalist sprinter leaves moms of son’s classmates in the dust during friendly race

A friendly competition between mom’s at an elementary school turned into a display of masterful sprinting by Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Fraser-Pryce is considered to be one of the best sprinters to ever grace a track, and she showcased why during a sports-day at her 5-year-old son, Zyon’s, school.

Video showed the moms lining up for a 100-meter dash, and there was no need to ask who Fraser-Pryce was when they started running.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It does not seem she has lost a step, as Fraser-Pryce literally ran away from the competition, almost reaching the finish line before the other moms got into a good stride down the grass track.

Nicknamed “Pocket Rocket,” Fraser-Pryce has won more 100-meter dashes than any sprinter in racing history. She is the third-fastest to ever finish the 100-meter with 10.60 seconds as her personal best finish.

FORMER SOCCER PLAYER SUFFERED ‘SUSPECTED SMALL HEART ATTACK’ DURING HALF-MARATHON, COMPLETES RACE ANYWAY

She is not done racing competitively either. Fraser-Pryce became the oldest sprinter in history to win a world championship last month during the 100-meter in Eugene, Oregon.

Fraser-Pryce has tasted gold at the Olympics in 2008 in Beijing, winning the 100-meter and becoming the first Caribbean woman to do so. The 2012 London Games saw her defend that title, though she was unable to do so in Rio in 2016 due to an injury. He finished third for bronze that year.

WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS TAKE ISSUE WITH PORTRAYALS IN FIFA VIDEO GAME; FANS SAY IT’S A GLITCH

Most recently in the 2020 Toyko Olympics, Fraser-Pryce won silver, making it four straight games where she medaled.

In the World Athletics Championships, she has won 14 total medals with 10 golds and four silvers in her illustrious career. Fraser-Pryce remains the only sprinter to win five world titles.

Fraser-Pryce has one of the best careers of all-time, but her son will never forget when mom won it all at school.