One of two escaped Arkansas inmates captured

One of the two inmates who escaped from a jail in Arkansas has been captured by law enforcement.

Noah Roush, one of two detainees who fled the county jail in Pine Bluff on Monday, was discovered hiding out in an abandoned house by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A captain of the sheriff’s office found Roush’s hiding spot after a local citizen called 911 to report a man who fit the escapee’s description.

Roush attempted to flee law enforcement that arrived at the scene but was apprehended and returned to a detention center.

The other escaped inmate, Jatonia Bryant, is still on the run from police. Authorities describe him as a black male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds.

The two suspects escaped from prison on Monday after making a hole in the shower area, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Roush and Bryant’s escape was made public around 10:30 a.m. Monday, when the sheriff’s office announced it had “discovered two of its detainees were missing” from the jail outside of Little Rock.

“Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached [by] law enforcement personnel,” authorities warned. “All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects.

“They were able to get out through the shower area by making a hole through the ceiling and then once making their way through that hole, they made a hole in the roof of our facility and got out through there,” Maj. John Bean said, describing how Roush and Bryant – who was being detained on a murder charge – vanished from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center earlier this week.

Bryant was being held on probable cause in relation to a capital murder charge from 2023 and is considered dangerous.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

