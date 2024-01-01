One person dies after fireworks accident during San Francisco New Year’s Eve celebrations

A New Year’s Eve party in San Francisco turned deadly for one person after a fireworks mishap during celebrations on Treasure Island, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Just after midnight, fire crews arrived to find someone hurt after a fireworks’ explosion.

First responders provided medical assistance, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Monday morning, police were setting up caution tape as part of their investigation.

According to Fox San Francisco, people who live nearby say they heard an explosion and some screaming just after midnight.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone else was hurt.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.