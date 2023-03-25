Oregon good Samaritan saves grandmother from house fire: ‘Angel came out of nowhere’

An Oregon good Samaritan is being hailed as a hero for helping save a grandmother and her family from a burning home.

Kai Brown was inside his West Linn, Oregon, home Feb. 26 when he spotted a flickering orange glow and immediately called 911 and warned his grandmother to evacuate the house, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

“I got to the top of the stairs and I tried to breathe in, but it hurt really bad,” Kai told the outlet, explaining what happened when he tried to assist his grandmother, Jennie Brown.

“I tried to help her down the stairs, but she ended up falling.”

Brown was unable to get back up after falling. That’s when Ronnie Coulam happened to be passing by and noticed smoke coming from the home in suburban Portland.

Coulam ran into the burning home and helped pull the injured grandmother to the door, where arriving firefighters carried her away.

Coulam said that Brown had “black all over her face” from all the smoke, and the upper level of the home was “completely black and dark.”

“This angel came out of nowhere and just swooped me up, and I was out the door like that,” Brown told the outlet.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue presented Coulam with an honorary coin in appreciation for his bravery.