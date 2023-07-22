Oregon hospital on lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect fled scene

Oregon police are searching for a suspect after reports of a shooting Saturday morning at a hospital in Portland, Fox News Digital has learned.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that officers were responding to “shots fired” Saturday around 11:20 a.m. PDT at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police confirmed in a press release that the suspect had fled the scene and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is responding to the surrounding areas.

The hospital remains in lockdown as police search for the suspect.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared in a Twitter post urging people in the area to “stay alert until further notice.”

At 12:15 p.m. PDT, Portland Fire & Rescue said its involvement in the incident was over.