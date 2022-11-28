Oregon investigating after player punches Oregon State fan from behind following major upset

Oregon’s athletic administration is investigating an incident involving outside linebacker DJ Johnson after video appeared to show him punching an Oregon State fan who stormed the field following the Beavers’ shocking comeback victory over the weekend.

The Ducks lost their place in the Pac-12 Championship game after blowing a 21-point lead in the third quarter to lose 38-34 to the No. 21 ranked Oregon State Beavers.

Fans stormed the field as Oregon players headed off and that’s when video surfaced that appeared to show Johnson striking a fan in an Oregon State jersey from behind.

OREGON PLAYER PUNCHES OREGON STATE FAN AFTER DEVASTATING LOSS

“We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information,” the Oregon athletic department said in a statement, via The Associated Press.

Oregon State spokesman Steve Clark also confirmed the ongoing investigation in a statement to the outlet.

“We are (aware) of this matter and are confident that the Pac-12 Conference and the University of Oregon will investigate this matter and deal with it appropriately.”

Clark added the fan did not file a complaint with the university’s police department as of Saturday.

Johnson was quickly ushered away from the fan by members of the Ducks coaching staff. It was not immediately clear what sparked the altercation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.