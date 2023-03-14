Oregon library receives overdue book returned decades after it was checked out

A Bend, Oregon, library was in for a surprise recently after a book checked out nearly 45 years ago was returned with a note and a check to help cover the overdue fines.

The Deschutes Public Library shared the story of the returned book last week in honor of National Return Borrowed Books Week.

“We received a package that included this 1974 copy of ‘The Hockey Trick’ along with a sweet note, explaining that the book had been checked out roughly 45 years ago,” the library posted on Facebook. “It was like getting a literary time capsule!”

Tina Walker Davis, the communications supervisor for the Deschutes Public Library District told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the book was returned a little while back.

The book was returned in a package to Davis, who also manages the library district’s social media channels.

“When we get these fun little things…they’ll send them to me, the social media manager, knowing that we may have a fun use for it,” she said, adding that National Return Borrowed Books Week was the perfect opportunity to share the story.

The borrower of the 1974 book provided a note with the book, as well as a check for $20.

“Many apologies,” the note read. “This book was probably due in the late 1970s. Please accept this token of apology.”

Davis has not tried to figure out how much in late fees the book borrower would have needed to pay, and explained that like many libraries across the country, Deschutes is fine-free.

Rather than pay overdue book fines, library patrons are required to pay the costs associated with replacing the book if lost or not returned.

In 1974, “The Hockey Trick” sold for $4.95. Based on an inflation calculator found on in2013dollars.com, $4.95 in 1974 is the equivalent of $30.21 in 2023.

Davis said the book will forever have a spot on her shelf, as it carries another story that can be shared.

It also has a very distinct odor, she explained, and has the smell of a used bookstore, times 10.