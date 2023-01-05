Oregon man accused of chewing off elderly man’s ear, part of face claims victim was ‘robot’ trying to kill him

The Oregon man accused of biting off an elderly man’s ear and chewing part of his face on a train platform early Tuesday told police he thought the victim was a “robot” trying to murder him.

Koryn Kraemer, 25, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday on a second-degree assault charge in connection with the bloody attack that unfolded around 2:15 a.m. on the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform in Gresham, FOX12 Oregon reported.

Responding officers found a large amount of blood and Kraemer still on top of the 78-year-old victim from Hillsboro, authorities have said. First responders reported that the victim’s injuries were so severe they were able to see his skull.

When officers pulled Kraemer off the victim, he reportedly spat out the victim’s flesh and thanked the police for saving him from the “robot,” referring to the victim.

Kraemer told police in an interview that he believed the victim was a robot trying to kill him because of how he “smelled.”

He also told police that he had consumed alcohol, cannabis and fentanyl pills prior to the incident, the report said.

Kraemer had moved from Georgia to Portland in November but told police that he was recently evicted. He said that he had no phone number, email address and was unemployed, according to court documents obtained by the station.

Kraemer had two previous arrests in Georgia, but neither resulted in convictions, the report said.

He is being held without bail.