Oregon police offer $11,500 reward for information about death of collared female wolf

Law enforcement is offering an $11,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a collared female wolf in northeast Oregon.

Earlier this month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife informed state police that a dead wolf, labeled QR88, may be located near Little Lookout Mountain, about nine miles from Durkee, according to state law enforcement.

Troopers with Fish and Wildlife discovered the wolf’s body on Bureau of Land Management property. The adult wolf is described as a black female with injuries indicating she was shot with a gun. Troopers believe the wolf died on the property Oct. 2.

Police said anyone with information regarding the case should contact them through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

Last year, eight dead wolves were found in the same region of Oregon. Police believe the animals were poisoned and are still offering rewards for tips leading to convictions.

Six wolves were also found dead from poisoning in northeast Oregon earlier this year, according to law enforcement.

Oregon’s wolf population stood at 173 in 2021, while Washington state had 206 wolves and Idaho had 1,500, according to a yearly survey conducted by state and tribal biologists. Overall, wolf populations have increased through the years due to conservation efforts.

In New Mexico, a Mexican gray wolf labeled No. 1693 that was born in captivity and released was discovered earlier this month, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. An investigation is still ongoing to determine the wolf’s cause of death.