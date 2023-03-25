Oregon shoplifter who bit off Nordstrom security guard’s earlobe sentenced to prison

An Oregon woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after stealing from a department store and biting off the earlobe of the security guard who tried to stop her.

Ashlie Clark, 31, was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to second degree assault and first degree robbery stemming from a shoplifting incident in 2022 where she bit a security guard, according to a press release from the Washington County, Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

The guilty plea comes after Clark shoplifted over $800 worth of merchandise from a Nordstrom store in Tigard, Oregon. As she exited the store without paying for the merchandise, loss prevention officers confronted her about the threat.

Clark began physically resisting and arguing with the officer and began yelling obscene comments at the officers who tried to recover the merchandise.

The press release states that during the altercation, Clark bit the ear of one of the officers which tore off “at least a half inch” of the victim’s earlobe.

Attempts to reattach the female victim’s earlobe at a nearby hospital were unsuccessful.

While being arrested, Clark gave a false name and date of birth to law enforcement officers who later realized that she had two outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Clark is being transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve her sentence and she will be required to undergo three years of post prison supervision once she is released.

“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office acknowledges the work of the Tigard Police Department, and the Nordstrom loss prevention team and Washington Square Mall security for their assistance in this investigation,” the press release said.