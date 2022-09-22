Oregon State Hospital fined $54K for not investigating workplace injuries

The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries.

The citation, brought by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleges that from January 2021 to June 2022 the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring, according to the citation.

The state hospital is a secure psychiatric facility that largely houses people charged with crimes, but who need mental health treatment before their cases can proceed. In recent years, it has struggled to admit people within the required seven days of being ordered into their care.

Last year, the hospital documented over 300 cases that resulted in thousands of hours away from work, according to the citation. Oregon OSHA also said about 40% of the injury and illness cases in 2022 were the result of workplace violence and most of those cases weren’t investigated.

The Oregon State Hospital, like other hospitals, has struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic. At times, the National Guard has been called in to help.

A unnamed hospital spokesperson says they plan to pay the fine and are working to address the issues.