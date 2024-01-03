Oscar ‘Bladerunner’ Pistorius warned he could become assassination target from country’s underworld

Convicted murderer and former Olympic athlete Oscar “Bladerunner” Pistorius has been warned he could become a target for assassination after his release from prison on Friday, Jan. 5, sources say.

It is alleged that Pistorius has been told by police that he could be killed in retaliation for the murder he carried out of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Threats are said to have come from underworld figures reported to be sympathetic to the slain girl’s family.

Pistorius will stay in a cottage, or the three-story mansion, in the fortified compound belonging to his uncle, Arnold, in Pretoria, South Africa. The compound has armed guards, electronic defenses and reportedly several “attack dogs.” It’s situated in the exclusive Waterkloof suburb, an area known for housing embassies, overlooking Pretoria.

Reeva Steenkamp’s father, Barry, died last year, but her mother June, has hit out at Pistorius for never showing remorse. The double amputee killed Steenkamp by pumping four bullets from a pistol through the door of a bathroom she was sitting in.

2 ARRESTED AFTER UGANDAN OLYMPIC RUNNER FATALLY STABBED IN KENYA

Pistorius claimed he was awoken by noise and thought she was an intruder. Neighbors claimed they heard arguing from the direction of the house, before they heard the shots. The prosecution said Steenkamp was hiding in the bathroom from Pistorius.

The pressure group Women for Change this week tweeted, “Oscar Pistorius is a murderer and he belongs behind bars to serve his full sentence. Justice was never served. He never took account.”

‘BLADE RUNNER’ OSCAR PISTORIUS GRANTED PAROLE 10 YEARS AFTER KILLING GIRLFRIEND ON VALENTINE’S DAY

During the murder trial, a self-confessed hit man and reported friend of the Steenkamps turned up one day, and was seen by Fox News Digital staring intensely at Pistorius in court, but didn’t say anything in the courtroom, and wouldn’t talk to this reporter outside.

Pistorius is due to leave prison and be driven directly to his uncle’s house.

Singabakho Nxumalo from the Department of Correctional Services appeared to lend credence to the alleged threat on Pistorius’ life in a statement when he said, “The details in terms of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public. Disclosing such details may result in a security threat for the inmate and other stakeholders involved.”

BLADE RUNNER OSCAR PISTORIUS: A LOOK BACK AT THE OLYMPIAN’S METEORIC RISE AND FALL

His statement continued, “South Africa opted for a victim-centred criminal justice system. As a result, inmates and parolees are never paraded. Therefore, media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get shots nor moving visuals of Pistorius.”

Part of Pistorius’ parole terms state that he cannot profit in any way from Steenkamp’s death. Officially then, no fat check for a TV or book deal. The Correctional Services’ statement added, “Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews. The general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances.”

And then there’s the anger management issue.

In court, a text from Reeva to Oscar was read out, stating: “I’m scared of you sometimes, of how you snap at me”.

In the months leading up to Steenkamp’s death, a friend of Pistorius was reportedly worried about his fits of temper, and whether he should be permitted to have a licensed firearm. The man talked to Fox News Digital anonymously, for his personal safety.

It’s not clear whether any anger issued has been resolved, but the parole conditions reportedly also include that Pistorius must attend anger management training. He will be on parole till at least late 2029.