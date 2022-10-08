Oscar Gonzalez’s 15th-inning walk-off HR sends Guardians to ALDS against Yankees

Elite pitching plus average offense equals pitchers’ duel, and that was/has been the name of the game in the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians wild-card series.

And in both games, one home run was all it took.

Jose Ramirez’s two-run home run proved to be the game-winner in Game 1. On Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run in the 15th to give the Guardians a 1-0 win in the best-of-three series and a trip to the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

There were four runs scored all series — all via the home run. In Saturday’s 15-inning affair, there were just 11 hits.

With the winning run at first in the 13th, the Rays brought in former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, who was an option to start Game 3. Kluber won two Cy Young Awards with Cleveland, and the fans love him now maybe more than ever as he served up the walk-off.

Through five innings, both teams combined for just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. The Guardians loaded the bases with no outs for the game’s first real threat of the game. However, Ramirez struck out, and Josh Naylor grounded into a double play.

After nine innings, just one person had reached third base all game. The Rays had the lead run on third base in both the 10th, 12th and 15th innings but were unable to get the big hit. In the 12th, Ramirez made a Gold Glove-type play to save a run and rob Manuel Margot of an infield RBI single. The Rays challenged that Naylor came off the base in the stretch, but the ruling stood.

Triston McKenzie was lights out, striking out eight and walking two in his six scoreless, two-hit frames for Cleveland. Tyler Glasnow was hardly any different for Tampa Bay. In just his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, he tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five while allowing just two hits and no walks.

Guardians relievers combined for 9.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out a dozen. They now will have two full days off, fully rested for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Guardians will head to the Bronx for Games 1 and 2 (Thursday). Game 3 will be in Cleveland on Saturday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be Sunday at Progressive Field and Monday at Yankee Stadium, respectively.