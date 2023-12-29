OutKick 2023 victory lap: Best stories from a year of being fearless and having all the fun

It’s been quite the year for OutKick. And the end of 2023 is a perfect time to look back at what our fearless site did well.

Call it a victory lap of sorts.

From Clay Travis’ home-and-home interviews with Stephen A. Smith to Bobby Burack pointing out the lies of Deadspin, 2023 was a year of keeping an open mind and holding people accountable, two trademark traits of OutKick.

Here in no particular order are a handful of our favorite stories from the past 12 months, and you can bet that the majority are stories you would only find on OutKick Dot Com:

OutKick’s Ian Miller filmed the Dodgers’ sad attempt to hide a shameful presentation.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack helped get a wrong righted here, even if it wasn’t acknowledged.

OutKick founder and all-around badass Clay Travis did a home-and-home interview series with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, first on Smith’s “Know Mercy” podcast and later on Clay’s OutKick The Show. We want to hear ALL sides at OutKick.

Accusing a kid of wearing blackface was a new low, even for Deadspin.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske went to Cambridge and documented the lunacy he encountered.

OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau pulled back the curtain on an odd saga with LSU women’s basketball team.

Who else in sports media would shine the spotlight on this? Only OutKick.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey went to Roanoke, Va., to see the latest twist in the story of transgenders competing in women’s sports. Special shoutout to OutKick’s own Riley Gaines for her leadership on this issue.

America’s former best-selling beer lost its crown thanks to its puzzling decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Alejandro Avila was one of many OutKick writers who helped chronicle the madness.

It was not all lollipops and rainbows in hockey in 2023, especially when OutKick’s Matt Reigle wrote about the NHL Network’s questionable decisions in on-air commentary.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace found all kinds of interesting stories when he went to Colorado in the fall.

OutKick’s Amber Harding led the charge on the battle between the OutKick founder and the WNBA.

A football coach posed for a picture with college dancers in bikinis, and some folks lost their minds. OutKick’s David Hookstead pointed out the craziness, with the help of a level-headed mom.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero was in the press box at Cincy’s Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin had a medical episode on the field during Bills-Bengals in early January. Armando stayed in Cincy for several more days to report on the story that brought together the NFL and beyond.

Memphis native Mark Harris wrote about the immature NBA star in March, asking Morant to drop the tough-guy act. Two months later, after another gun incident, the NBA dropped the hammer.

Building on the dominant success of Joe Kinsey’s Morning Screencaps, OutKick introduced its mid-afternoon cousin column, Nightcaps. Zach Dean, Anthony Farris and Amber Harding do a bangup job getting the weekday evenings started for OutKick readers.

OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman helped cover Dana White, the UFC leader who is never afraid to tell it like it is. (We love that.)

Betting guru Geoff Clark called Viktor Hovland winning the BMW Championship, and he beat the stacked field by 5 strokes

The OutKick Culture Department has an all-star in Sean Joseph, who always finds unique stories that do MEGA traffic. Like this one.

There are no day off at OutKick, with our team of writers and editors keeping an eye on all games big and small, watching for the moments we know our readers love. This from John Simmons, our latest addition, is a good example of that.

