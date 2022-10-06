OWGR blocks LIV Golf from world ranking points while new alliance with MENA Tour is reviewed

LIV Golf’s attempt to get world ranking points through its newly announced partnership with the MENA Tour was seemingly blocked Thursday after the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) said it was given “insufficient” time to review changes to the developmental tour’s schedule.

The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour announced Wednesday a new “strategic alliance” with LIV Golf “which will result in LIV Golf Invitational events becoming part of and sanctioned by the MENA Tour.”

According to the statement, that will immediately include the next two events — the Bangkok Invitational beginning this weekend and the Jeddah Invitational the following week.

The move would immediately qualify LIV golfers to receive world ranking points as the Dubai-based golf tour has been recognized by the OWGR since 2016. But the organization released a statement Thursday denying the MENA Tour’s request until the new alliance can be reviewed.

“Notice of these changes given by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the customary necessary review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (7-9 October) and LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (14-16 October),” the statement said.

“Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new ‘limited field tournaments,’ defined by the MENA Tour in its regulations as ‘any MENA Tour-approved tournament which comprises of a player field of less than 80 players.’

“Regular official MENA Tour events conducted over 54 or 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes and its tour championship, typically conducted over 54 holes with no cut, remain eligible for inclusion in the OWGR.”

In addition to adding the next two LIV events, the MENA Tour also announced LIV Golf members have now joined its tour as part of the alliance.

“This is a very exciting day for the MENA Tour and our players,” David Spencer, the MENA Tour commissioner, said in a statement. “Through this alliance, our players will now have enhanced playing opportunities and stronger pathways. This is great news for the future of many young players on our tour.”

The MENA Tour has not run its own tournament since 2020 because of the pandemic. It features 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. It gets the bare minimum of world ranking points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.