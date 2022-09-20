PA farmhouse fire kills 4, 1 person still missing

Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.

Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.

State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

