Packers’ Aaron Jones wants Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay, suggests different veteran QB for Jets

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly speaking with the New York Jets about his football future, but his teammate in Green Bay hopes he stays put.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday, saying he hopes Rodgers’ days in Green Bay are not numbered.

“I hope he is not going nowhere,” Jones said, according to NFL Network. “Especially not Vegas [Raiders]. You know he played with Tae (Davante Adams), so I hope that wouldn’t happen. He’s my quarterback, so I hope he’s back. If he’s back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who’s more than capable, and he’s ready to ball as well and ready for his shot.”

The Jets are in desperate need of a quarterback after Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, regressed in his second season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has made it clear the team intends to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason, but Jones suggested a different target for New York.

“I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he’s in Green Bay if he comes back and plays,” Jones said. “I don’t want him going anywhere. You guys (Jets fans) can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G [Garoppolo], he’s a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G.”

Garoppolo has spent the past six seasons with the 49ers, but his time in San Francisco is expected to have come to an end.

“A lot of people want to talk about what we didn’t accomplish with him,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Garoppolo last week. “What I know is we won a lot of football games with Jimmy. I admire, we admire his toughness, admire the teammate that he was.

“So I know everyone wants to talk about some discourse and all that, but I do believe that it’s probably run its course. We leave with nothing but fond memories for Jimmy. Jimmy’s gonna go play good football for someone.”

New York was rumored to be the preferred destination for quarterback Derek Carr before the former Raiders QB signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.