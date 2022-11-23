Packers’ Aaron Rodgers admits playing through broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed he’s been playing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand since Week 5.

Reporters met up with Rodgers at his locker Wednesday, and he said surgery was never considered, adding he doesn’t believe he had an injury severe enough for it.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with. So definitely a challenge, but days off help. Feeling better this week,” he said via The Athletic.

Rodgers added that he broke his index finger in college and found it a “slightly more important finger to deal with” than the thumb.

Rodgers’ injury came in the surprising loss to the New York Giants in London. The quarterback was injured on the final play of the game when he looked to throw but was hit by Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines.

Ximines’ sack arrived from Rodgers’ blind side, and it appeared he gripped his hand immediately after the hit.

The Packers have struggled this season, but Rodgers hasn’t had a glaring performance decline that would suggest his thumb is affecting his play.

Rodgers was picked off three times in a game against the Detroit Lions, but those were more decision-making errors than physical mistakes by the four-time MVP.

Rodgers owns a 64.6 completion percentage this season with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his last two games, he’s thrown two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers said a lower-body injury could affect throwing more because it comes from the “ground up.” He hurt his knee in 2018 and found it difficult to plant and establish proper footwork.

The Packers will need the best version of Rodgers on Sunday when the hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles, who own the league’s best record at 9-1. The 4-7 Packers are looking to keep their playoff hopes afloat.