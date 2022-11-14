Packers’ Aaron Rodgers yells at coach Matt LaFleur after failed 3rd-down conversion

Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell at Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after throwing an incomplete pass on third down in the closing moments of regulation against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers tossed the ball away to stop the clock and failed to get a first down to continue the drive to try to break the 28-28 tie late in the fourth quarter. He then expressed his frustration with LaFleur.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It wasn’t exactly clear what the problem was, but FOX analysts surmised it could’ve been about the play call. Commentator Greg Olsen suggested Rodgers wanted to hand the ball off to Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon to keep the clock running in the waning seconds.

PACKERS’ AARON JONES PAYS HOMAGE TO MARSHAWN LYNCH ON TOUCHDOWN RUN

Rodgers led the Packers on a comeback to tie the game in the fourth quarter. He found Christian Watson twice in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Rodgers had three touchdown passes in regulation, all of which went to Watson.

While battling a thumb injury, he wrapped up the first half with 188 passing yards on 13 completions. Jones had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Green Bay was looking for a win to break their losing streak of five in a row. Dallas was coming off a bye week and in contention for the NFC East title with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.