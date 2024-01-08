Packers accomplish historic feat as they clinch playoff berth

The Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love era kicked off with some uncertainty about the franchise’s direction as the team parted ways with Aaron Rodgers to start 2023.

Love solidified himself as the team’s future as he helped Green Bay make the playoffs in his first season under center full time. With that, the Packers completed a feat not seen since the 1970s.

The Packers became the youngest team to make the playoffs since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978, according to Stat Muse. The Packers’ website noted in September the team was the NFL’s youngest, with a median age of 25.13 years.

More than 15 players on the Packers roster were born in 2000 or 2001. Green Bay cornerback Carrington Valentine only turned 22 years old in September.

Regardless, the Packers found a way to finish the year 9-8 after starting 2-5. Love had 18 touchdown passes and one interception over his last eight games.

“I think everyone knew what we were capable of,” Love said. “All the games we lost were close games that we knew there were little things we could fix that would put us over the hump to win those games. I think we were always right there in every game, so that was the thing that was easy for us to keep believing.”

He’s the first quarterback not named Rodgers or Brett Favre to lead the team to the postseason since Lynn Dickey did it in 1982.

Green Bay will play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

