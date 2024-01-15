Packers coach taunts Cowboys after dominant playoff victory

Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia taunted the Dallas Cowboys after the team laid the smackdown on their playoff opponent, 48-32, on Sunday night.

Bisaccia was seen heading back to the Packers’ locker room and channeled his inner Jimmy Johnson when he yelled, “How about them Cowboys?”

A reporter caught Bisaccia making the remark in the tunnel.

Green Bay dominated most of the game, going up 27-0 at one point in the second quarter. The Cowboys tried to climb back into the game at the end, but there was not enough time on the clock.

Jordan Love was 16 of 21 with 272 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He threw one touchdown each to Romeo Doubs, Luke Musgrave and Dontayvion Wicks. Doubs led the team with six catches for 151 yards, Musgrave had three receptions for 52 yards and Wicks had two catches for 52 yards.

Aaron Jones had three touchdowns on the ground. He got the Packers on the board first with a 3-yard run. He scored again in the second quarter and later in the third.

Jones finished with 118 yards on 21 carries.

Green Bay became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the NFL expanded the playoffs four years ago.

“We came in here with a mindset of we’re going to dominate,” Love said. “A lot of people were counting us out, and we didn’t care about that.”

Green Bay hits the road again to face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

