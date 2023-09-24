Packers come back from down 17 points in fourth quarter for wild win over Saints

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay is off to a rather nice start.

It was looking ugly for a bit, but the Packers are 2-1 after coming back from down 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Saints, 18-17.

The Packers kicked a field goal with 12:50 left to get on the board, and then after forcing a punt, the Saints were called for two defensive pass interference calls to put Green Bay at the Saints’ 13. They converted on a 3rd and 10, and Love ran in for the score. Down eight, they opted for the two-point conversion, which was successful, and it was a 17-11 game.

Green Bay then forced a three-and-out, and they followed that up with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive as Love found Romeo Doubs to take the lead.

New Orleans went for a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute to go, but it went wide right, and the Packers were able to kneel the clock out.

The Packers’ run started shortly after Derek Carr left the game with a shoulder injury.

Carr walked off the field under his own power with 10:39 to go in the third quarter. Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary had just sacked Carr. It was the third sack of the day for the Packers. Jameis Winston was seen warming up on the sideline as medical personnel attended to Carr.

Carr was 13-of-18 with 103 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Love completed 22 of his 44 passes for 259 yards while rushing for 39 yards on nine carries. Doubs led the team with 73 receiving yards.

Chris Olave caught eight passes for 104 yards in the losing effort.

Green Bay hosts the Detroit Lions on Thursday – it’s their first meeting since the Lions ended their season in the final game of the year last season. The Saints (2-1) will host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

