Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell rips NFL over turf after Rashan Gary’s season-ending injury

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell ripped the NFL over turf fields on Monday following the loss of Rashan Gary, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news Monday during a press conference with reporters, adding that it may not be the only season-ending injury. Cornerback Eric Stokes suffered an apparent ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

“It’s a tremendous loss — not only just from obviously a production standpoint, just, man, he is a guy that just competes at the highest level,” LaFleur said.

“He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed. The other guys around on that defense and on our team are going to have to pick it up because it’s hard to replace a guy like that.”

Campbell took to Twitter to share his frustrations with the Packers’ mounting injuries.

“This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields,” he wrote in a tweet. “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league.”

“The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant @NFL.”

Campbell was ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a knee injury.

Gary’s injury further complicates the Packers’ unimpressive season. They have lost five straight, but four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers remains confident that Green Bay can turn things around.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates,” he said Sunday. “I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that.”

