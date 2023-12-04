Packers fans troll Taylor Swift at Lambeau Field: ‘We wanna see Simone’

Green Bay Packers fans came to Lambeau Field with some creative signs as the team hosted Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fans made sure they were seen supporting quarterback Jordan Love and Simone Biles, who was on the sidelines to support her husband, Green Bay defensive back Jonathan Owens. Signs read anything from “#10 is writing his own love story” to “We wanna see Simone.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Another fan asked when Swift was going to play at Lambeau Field.

Swift entered the stadium earlier in the night flanked by Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany. The two were seen in a suite together cheering on Kansas City.

FROM OUTKICK: 49ERS DOMINATION OF EAGLES FIRES STARTING GUN ON PREVIOUSLY DORMANT CHASE FOR HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, their winning streak with Swift in attendance came to an end as Kansas City fell to Green Bay 27-19. Love threw three touchdown passes, including two to Christian Watson in the victory.

“Obviously I’ve had this game circled for a long time,” Love said, recalling his first career game against the Chiefs when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19. “This was my first start and I obviously didn’t play how I wanted to the first game. To be able to see these guys and get the victory is huge.”

TEXANS’ CJ STROUD ON ALTERCATION WITH BRONCOS LINEBACKER: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO LET SOMEBODY JUST COME PUSH ME’

Green Bay lost their first four games of the season but have picked it up with four wins out of their last five games.

“They’re coming together,” Packers coach Matt LeFleur said. “They’re working. They’re getting better. They’re playing faster, playing more confident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.